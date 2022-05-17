Fallen law enforcement officers honored in Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office ceremony

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office honored those who’ve died in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins joined fellow officers in the memorial service at the department’s headquarters in Little Rock, honoring the four sheriff’s office personnel who’ve died in the line of duty since its founding over 100 years ago.

“This is one of the most difficult times in law enforcement, when we recognize the sacrifices of so many people. Law enforcement is a great career, it’s a great opportunity to serve the community, to serve each other… it’s important that we remember those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice,” Higgins said.

Also honored in the memorial service was Arkansas Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Caudell, who was shot and killed while assisting the sheriff’s office in a canine search in Maumelle last February.

“As a law enforcement agency, we don’t stand alone. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office does not stand alone, we depend on the agencies around us to help us, and we help them,” Higgins said. “Sgt. Caudell answered the call to help us, and we truly appreciate his sacrifice.”

Sgt. Caudell served in the Corrections Department since 2012. Tuesday’s memorial coincided with National Police Week, which began on Sunday.