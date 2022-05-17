Gubernatorial candidates Sanders, Jones lead parties in April fundraising

Candidates for Arkansas governor filed their latest fundraising reports to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office on Monday.

Republican candidates

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, raised just over $600,000 in April. Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, donated $100 to Sanders’ campaign. The AR Realtors Political Action Committee donated $2,900 to Sanders.

“I’m thankful for the record-breaking support I have received across every county in our state and every state in our nation. It’s clear my message of defending our freedom, standing up to the radical left, and empowering Arkansans is resonating,” Sanders said in a statement. “The states are our last line of defense against an out-of-control federal government, and voters clearly want a strong conservative governor who will lead that fight and take Arkansas to the top.”

Doc Washburn, the former host of a radio show in Little Rock, reported raising about $22,500 in April. His campaign has raised about $51,700.

In a poll conducted by Talk Business & Politics, Sanders is favored to win the Republican nomination.

Democratic Candidates

Chris Jones, former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, raised about $161,000 in April. Last month, the Jones campaign received $10 from Celeste Williams, a nurse practitioner and the Democratic candidate who ran against Rep. Steve Womack in the 2020 election. In total, Williams has donated $445 to the campaign. "Star Trek" actor George Takei, who spent time in Camp Rohwer in Tillar, Ark. during the internment of Japanese Americans in World War II, donated $200 to Jones’ campaign.

“At the end of the day, we’re proud of the work that we’re doing, our numbers are up and that shows our message is resonating with voters,” said Clint Schaff, the campaign's communications director.

Former state Rep. Jay Martin raised about $7,300 in April. In total, the Martin campaign has raised almost $36,000.

Supha Xayprasith-Mays, an entrepreneur, raised $1,700 last month. Her campaign has raised about $27,600.

James “Rus” Russell, a small business owner, reported raising $442 in April, bringing the campaign’s total to nearly $7,500.

Anthony Bland Sr., a small business owner and LRSD educator, raised $515, bringing his campaign total to slightly more than $7,000.

A poll conducted by Talk Business & Politics has Chris Jones favored to win the Democratic nomination for governor.

Libertarian

Ricky Dale Harrington, a treatment coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Pine Bluff, raised about $3,200, bringing his total to almost $20,000.

Voting for the primaries ends on May 24.