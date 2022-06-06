© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Author talks pandemic, Trump and Jan. 6 in Little Rock event

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 6, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
85907_ThisWillNotPass_1600x900-1536x864.jpg
Central Arkansas Library System
/
cals.org
Jonathan Martin, co-author of "This Will Not Pass," will speak in Little Rock on Monday, June 6.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 elections and the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection are some of the most formative moments in recent American history.

Those three subjects, and their intersection, are explored in depth in the new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.” New York Times senior political correspondent Jonathan Martin co-wrote the book with his colleague Alexander Burns.

Martin spoke with KUAR News ahead of a June 6 event at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. You can listen to an excerpt from Martin’s interview above.

Local & Regional News
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen