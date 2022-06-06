Author talks pandemic, Trump and Jan. 6 in Little Rock event

The COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 elections and the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection are some of the most formative moments in recent American history.

Those three subjects, and their intersection, are explored in depth in the new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.” New York Times senior political correspondent Jonathan Martin co-wrote the book with his colleague Alexander Burns.

Martin spoke with KUAR News ahead of a June 6 event at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. You can listen to an excerpt from Martin’s interview above.