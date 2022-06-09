Little Rock mayor discusses crime, new safety plans for summer

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Wednesday touted lower overall crime figures in the city, though murders are up.

During a press conference at City Hall, he said crime was down 13% in May compared to the same month last year.

So far this year, Little Rock has seen 37 homicides with 25 of those cases leading to arrests, and 10 remaining unsolved. This means the city has a clearance rate of 7%, which is above the national average. At this time last year, Little Rock had seen 27 murders.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley said the real danger to citizens is, “being in a situation when it unfolds.” He said none of the murders that have occured this year were between strangers.

“The gun violence that we are seeing is not random,” Bewley said. “What we are experiencing are individuals who are acquaintances on one level or another. It can be domestic-related, gang-related, drug-related.”

He also said the department will be more responsive to the media after major incidents like the shooting on Saturday, May 28 that killed a 7-year-old girl. Police did not hold a press conference that day, which caused unfounded rumors to swirl on social media.

Scott said the city is also in the beginning stages of creating a public safety app. The department is also preparing to build a $1.5 million Real Time Crime Center in the next 30-to-45 days. The center, which the city Board of Directors approved initial funding for during Tuesday’s, will use stationary cameras to assist officers on the streets.

Throughout Wednesday’s press conference, Scott stressed his administration is pursuing solutions to curbing crime across the city, especially through intervention and treatment programs. The mayor said he plans to take advantage of summer programs to keep kids out of trouble in the coming months. This includes the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which helps young adults find part-time jobs in the summer months. The city also has a Summer Playground Program which provides recreational activities to children.

“We are finding the solutions and funding the solutions,” Scott said.