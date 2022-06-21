Governor appoints Mitch Rouse as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday the appointment of Mitch Rouse as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

He replaces Amy Fecher, who will become executive director of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System on July 1.

Rouse served dual roles as director of the Office of State Procurement (OSP) and Chief Legal Counsel of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS). As director, he oversaw the procurement of commodities and services for the state. As chief counsel, Rouse managed a staff of five attorneys and handled legal matters for all divisions under TSS.

“Mitch has shown his dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that he will continue to lead the transformation efforts,” Hutchinson said, “He has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services.”

Before joining TSS, Rouse was the chief of staff and associate director of the Office of Air Quality at the formerly known Department of Environmental Quality, and he was a federal law clerk for the Honorable D.P. Marshall Jr. in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Rouse graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arkansas State University. He received his juris doctor from the William H. Bowen School of Law where he served as editor-in-chief of the UALR Law Review.