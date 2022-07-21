© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Arkansas Senate strips 2 lawmakers of leadership posts

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
2022-07-21-Clark-0441.JPG
Ronak Patel
/
KUAR News
Republican Sen. Alan Clark of Lonsdale being sworn in before speaking at Thursday's hearing by the Arkansas Senate.

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday stripped two senators of their committee leadership posts for the rest of the year after one of them sought reimbursement for a meeting at the state Capitol that he did not attend.

The Senate approved the sanctions against Republican Sens. Alan Clark and Mark Johnson after finding the two violated the chamber’s ethics rules. The Senate also prohibited the two from receiving per diem or mileage payments for the rest of the year.

Clark sought reimbursement for attending a Boys’ State meeting at the Capitol last month even though he didn’t attend it. Johnson signed in Clark’s name on the sign-in sheet at Clark’s request, but Senate leaders decided to deny the $155 per diem for attending that meeting after staff said they did not see him there.

Speaking to the Senate separately before the votes Thursday, Clark and Johnson apologized for the violations and said they accepted the sanctions against them.

The sanctions were the first approved under a 2018 overhaul of the Senate’s ethics rules after a federal corruption probe implicated several lawmakers.

Tags

Local & Regional News Arkansas Politics
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press