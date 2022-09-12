In advance of new season, ASO to perform at free outdoor concert

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season of performances next month at Robinson Center in Little Rock. In advance of that, a free outdoor community concert is planned on Thursday, Sept. 22 at North Little Rock’s Argenta Plaza beginning at 7 p.m.

“Winds on the Plaza” will feature a mix of old and new music, said Geoffrey Robson, artistic director and associate conductor of the ASO. It will include a piece recently commissioned by the symphony from composer Christopher Theofanis.

“Free outdoor concerts are something we like to do,” Robson said.

The symphony also hosted an outdoor show at the beginning of last year's season. He says they’re a casual way for people to enjoy classical music outside of the Robinson Auditorium.

In the upcoming season, Robson says a diverse musical repertoire has been planned. Opening night on Oct. 1 featuring world-famous violinist Rachel Barton Pine. In addition, the symphony will host a “Halloween Spooktacular,” where musicians play creepy film scores. The season will also host a masterwork series with guest conductors and a repertoire of “every symphonic style.”

Geoffrey says a good number of people are buying tickets this year, but he would like to see the number go up. He says the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Arkansas in March 2020, is still a factor.

“It’s been a journey for all arts organizations worldwide since COVID hit and we couldn't have anyone in the hall.”

Robson says his favorite symphony with the ASO was the last one he performed before COVID: Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7.

To buy tickets or see the full rundown of performances planned by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestras, visit its website.