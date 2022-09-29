Jobless rates in August declined in all Arkansas metro areas

Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were down compared with August 2021, and all areas posted year-over-year job gains. The largest job growth was in Northwest Arkansas, which added an estimated 12,880 jobs since August 2021.

August jobless rates ranged from 2.5% in Northwest Arkansas to 5.8% in the Pine Bluff metro, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The August report is preliminary and subject to revisions.

Arkansas’ three largest metro regions – areas with most of the workforce in the state – accounted for 81% of the state’s 28,185 year-over-year job gains in August, with the Northwest Arkansas metro accounting for 45.7% of the increase.

Central Arkansas – Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway – had 343,237 employed in August, up 7,596 jobs, from the 335,641 in August 2021. The region’s jobless rate was 3.4% in August, below the 4% in August 2021.

Northwest Arkansas, the state’s second-largest metro area, had an estimated 290,310 jobs in August, up 12,880 jobs from the 277,430 in August 2021. The region’s jobless rate was 2.5% in August, below 2.8% in August 2021.

The Fort Smith metro, Arkansas’ third largest metro, had an estimated 113,222 jobs in August, up 2,358 jobs from 110,864 in August 2021. The region’s jobless rate was 3.4% in August, below 3.7% in August 2021. Regional employment remains well below the peak of 124,098 in August 2006.

NATIONAL NUMBERS

Unemployment rates were lower in August than a year earlier in 384 of the 389 metropolitan areas and higher in 5 areas. A total of 90 areas had less than 3% jobless rates, and two areas had rates of at least 10%.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased over the year in 101 metro areas and was essentially unchanged in 288 areas. The national unemployment rate in August was 3.8%, not seasonally adjusted, down from 5.3% a year earlier.

In August, the following three areas had the lowest unemployment rates at 1.7% each:

Burlington-South Burlington, Vt.; Fargo, N.D.-Minn.; and Mankato-North Mankato, Minn. Yuma, Ariz., had the highest rate at 21%. A total of 209 areas had August jobless rates below the U.S. rate of 3.8%, 161 areas had rates above it, and 19 areas had rates equal to that of the nation.

METRO JOBS DATA

Following are labor market data for the eight metro areas.

Northwest Arkansas

Labor force

August 2022: 297,673

August 2021: 285,280

Employment

August 2022: 290,310

August 2021: 277,430

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 279,486

Unemployed

August 2022: 7,363

August 2021: 7,850

Jobless rate

August 2022: 2.5%

August 2021: 2.8%

Fort Smith metro (Arkansas-Oklahoma)

Labor force

August 2022: 117,262

August 2021: 115,121

Employment

August 2022: 113,222

August 2021: 110,864

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 112,650

Unemployed

August 2022: 4,040

August 2021: 4,257

Jobless rate

August 2022: 3.4%

August 2021: 3.7%

Hot Springs

Labor force

August 2022: 41,318

August 2021: 40,874

Employment

August 2022: 39,588

August 2021: 39,055

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 40,128

Unemployed

August 2022: 1,730

August 2021: 1,819

Jobless rate

August 2022: 4.2%

August 2021: 4.5%

Jonesboro

Labor force

August 2022: 66,125

August 2021: 64,919

Employment

August 2022: 64,105

August 2021: 62,821

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 64,348

Unemployed

August 2022: 2,020

August 2021: 2,098

Jobless rate

August 2022: 3.1%

August 2021: 3.2%

Central Arkansas

Labor force

August 2022: 355,499

August 2021: 349,514

Employment

August 2022: 343,237

August 2021: 335,641

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 343,937

Unemployed

August 2022: 12,262

August 2021: 13,873

Jobless rate

August 2022: 3.4%

August 2021: 4%

Memphis/West Memphis

Labor force

August 2022: 646,237

August 2021: 644,502

Employment

August 2022: 615,600

August 2021: 604,084

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 605,300

Unemployed

August 2022: 30,637

August 2021: 40,418

Jobless rate

August 2022: 4.7%

August 2021: 6.3%

Pine Bluff

Labor force

August 2022: 33,165

August 2021: 32,532

Employment

August 2022: 31,242

August 2021: 30,616

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 32,283

Unemployed

August 2022: 1,923

August 2021: 1,916

Jobless rate

August 2022: 5.8%

August 2021: 5.9%

Texarkana (Arkansas-Texas)

Labor force

August 2022: 63,800

August 2021: 63,072

Employment

August 2022: 60,930

August 2021: 59,805

March 2020 (pre-pandemic): 60,079

Unemployed

August 2022: 2,870

August 2021: 3,267

Jobless rate

August 2022: 4.5%

August 2021: 5.2%