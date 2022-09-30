Training sparks fire at Camp Robinson; smoke visible for miles

A fire broke out at an Arkansas National Guard installation Friday morning, blanketing much of the Little Rock metro area in smoke.

KTHV Channel 11 reports the fire began around 11:30 a.m. as a result of a training exercise on a machine gun range at North Little Rock's Robinson Maneuver Training Center, commonly known as Camp Robinson.

A National Guard official confirmed to the television station the fire is under control, and had burned about 300 acres. It's expected to burn as many as 700 acres of forest before it's prevented from spreading further.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.