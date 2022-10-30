Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign

With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state.

On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel, Sanders thanked her supporters and said it was exciting to be in the culmination of her campaign.

“What an incredible kick-off to the last week before Election Day. Nine days to go after nearly a year-and-a-half on the campaign trail, actually probably closer to two years," Sanders said.

Sanders spoke on the familiar themes of doing away with Arkansas’ income tax, supporting police and educating students without indoctrinating them into certain beliefs.

“It has been overwhelming in a good way, everyplace we have been all across Arkansas. We have touched down in all 75 counties and are now going back for the second, third, fourth, fifth event in some places.”

She asked her supporters to help her win this election.

“Let's make sure that Nov. 8th is a huge celebration. I know I can count on the folks in this room to help me get across the finish line. Thank you so much for being here,” Sanders said.

Sanders has additional rallies scheduled later in the week as part of her “Freedom Tour.” She is to speak in Jonesboro and Mountain Home on Thursday, Siloam Springs on Friday, then in Fort Smith on Monday. She will return to Little Rock for a Monday evening event at the headquarters for the Republican Party of Arkansas.

Democratic candidate Chris Jones spent Sunday going door-to-door canvassing in Little Rock. On Friday, he also campaigned in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Ozark, Clarksville, and Russellville.

They face Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. in the Nov. 8 election.