© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Little Rock mayor, city directors took the oath of office

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published January 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST
20230101_134420.jpg
Josie Lenora
/
KUAR News
Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. after Sunday's ceremony to begin new terms in office.

Cheers erupted Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock as city leaders were sworn in. Kathy Webb, Ken Richardson, Virgil Miller Jr., Lance Hines, Andrea Lewis and Brenda Wyrick each took the oath to serve on the city Board of Directors for two years. They were joined on stage by their friends and family.

The final oath was taken by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. He was joined by his mother and sworn in by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors.

Scott was reelected in November and his term will last four years. Controversy arose during the campaign over his handling of public documents and the use of city funds to plan a failed music festival.

Scott's remarks focused on the theme of “unity growth and transformation.” He said the new year will bring a “season of reconciliation.”

“My fundamental obligation is to serve every single resident,” he said.

The biggest priority for his new term, Scott said, will be lowering crime. 2022 saw a record number of homicides in the city. The mayor says he also plans to focus on infrastructure and affordable housing.

“We can always do more than one thing at once and continue our goal of growing forward with economic vibrancy,” Scott said. “Our city is growing everywhere.”

The event opened with a new year’s blessing given by seven religious leaders representing different faiths.

Tags
Local & Regional News Little Rock
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is a news anchor and reporter for UA Little Rock Public Radio. She grew up listening to KUAR and NPR News and says she is thrilled to give back to an organization she loves. Josie first interned in the fall of 2021 assisting in production for KUAR and KLRE, then in spring of 2022 spent a semester interning as a new anchor before joining the staff.
See stories by Josie Lenora