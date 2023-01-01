Little Rock mayor, city directors took the oath of office

Cheers erupted Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock as city leaders were sworn in. Kathy Webb, Ken Richardson, Virgil Miller Jr., Lance Hines, Andrea Lewis and Brenda Wyrick each took the oath to serve on the city Board of Directors for two years. They were joined on stage by their friends and family.

The final oath was taken by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. He was joined by his mother and sworn in by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors.

Scott was reelected in November and his term will last four years. Controversy arose during the campaign over his handling of public documents and the use of city funds to plan a failed music festival.

Scott's remarks focused on the theme of “unity growth and transformation.” He said the new year will bring a “season of reconciliation.”

“My fundamental obligation is to serve every single resident,” he said.

The biggest priority for his new term, Scott said, will be lowering crime. 2022 saw a record number of homicides in the city. The mayor says he also plans to focus on infrastructure and affordable housing.

“We can always do more than one thing at once and continue our goal of growing forward with economic vibrancy,” Scott said. “Our city is growing everywhere.”

The event opened with a new year’s blessing given by seven religious leaders representing different faiths.