Arkansas officials condemn Memphis Police killing of Tyre Nichols

Protests are ongoing in Memphis after city officials on Friday released body cam footage of the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by police.

Five former Memphis Police officers face murder charges in connection with Nichols’ killing. Cities across the country are preparing for unrest in the wake of the video’s release.

In Arkansas, law enforcement officials were quick to condemn the officers’ actions. A statement from Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton called the incident “horrific” and offered prayers and condolences to Nichols’ family.

“As Chief of the Little Rock Police Department, I fully resolve to ensure that our officers have the tools and training necessary to protect our community, along with a commitment to the ethical treatment of everyone we encounter,” the statement reads. “Our oath to protect and serve must be upheld with this guiding principle to see the humanity in every single resident of our great city.”

North Little Rock Police Chief Patrick Thessing made similar promises in a statement, saying “there are no words to describe the brutality and complete disregard for the value of human life” on display in the video of Nichols’ killing.

A statement from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was not available as of early Friday evening. A statement from the White House said federal officials held a briefing Friday afternoon with mayors of several cities, including Little Rock, on preparations by the federal government ahead of the video’s release.

Multiple videos posted to social media appear to show protestors blocking traffic on the Interstate 55 bridge between Memphis and West Memphis, Ark. As of 7 p.m. Friday, no protests appear to be underway in Little Rock.

