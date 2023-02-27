KUAR newscast for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Reaction from Democrats and Republicans to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' omnibus education package

-An Arkansas public health official tenders his resignation

-Calls to the state's poison control center are increasingly dealing with child overdoses

-A bat infestation briefly shutters a central Arkansas high school

