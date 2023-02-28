© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
KUAR/KLRE Public Radio

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers approve a bill restricting bathroom access based on sex assigned at birth

-Advocacy groups respond to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education bill

-Gov. Sanders appoints a new Surgeon General of Arkansas

-An Ohio-based manufacturer announces an expansion in central Arkansas

-Little Rock’s Philander Smith College gets nearly $3 million to boost high-speed internet access on campus

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
