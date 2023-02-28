KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers approve a bill restricting bathroom access based on sex assigned at birth

-Advocacy groups respond to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education bill

-Gov. Sanders appoints a new Surgeon General of Arkansas

-An Ohio-based manufacturer announces an expansion in central Arkansas

-Little Rock’s Philander Smith College gets nearly $3 million to boost high-speed internet access on campus

