Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State lawmakers hear testimony on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education bill in a marathon 10-hour committee meeting

-A new statewide foster care collaborative launches

-Pulaski County’s chief executive gives his annual State of the County address

-The chair of the state’s Medical Board is suspended from the Medicaid program amid allegations of fraud

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
