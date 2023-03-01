KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State lawmakers hear testimony on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education bill in a marathon 10-hour committee meeting

-A new statewide foster care collaborative launches

-Pulaski County’s chief executive gives his annual State of the County address

-The chair of the state’s Medical Board is suspended from the Medicaid program amid allegations of fraud

