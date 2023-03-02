KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 2, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Heavy rain, large hail and tornadoes could be likely for much of central and southern Arkansas this evening
-The omnibus education reform package dubbed the LEARNS Act clears another legislative hurdle
-State lawmakers vote to restrict when local governments can hold special elections
-Prosecutors seek jail time for an Arkansan who took part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
-A rare, Jurassic-era insect is discovered at a Fayetteville Walmart
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.