KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Heavy rain, large hail and tornadoes could be likely for much of central and southern Arkansas this evening

-The omnibus education reform package dubbed the LEARNS Act clears another legislative hurdle

-State lawmakers vote to restrict when local governments can hold special elections

-Prosecutors seek jail time for an Arkansan who took part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-A rare, Jurassic-era insect is discovered at a Fayetteville Walmart

