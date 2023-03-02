© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Heavy rain, large hail and tornadoes could be likely for much of central and southern Arkansas this evening

-The omnibus education reform package dubbed the LEARNS Act clears another legislative hurdle

-State lawmakers vote to restrict when local governments can hold special elections

-Prosecutors seek jail time for an Arkansan who took part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-A rare, Jurassic-era insect is discovered at a Fayetteville Walmart

Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
Daniel Breen