Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas LEARNS passes its second-to-last legislative hurdle amid shortened debate

-Lawmakers advance new restrictions on bathroom, changing room usage

-Little Rock’s mayor announces a new sales tax increase campaign

-A bill mandating new health training for law enforcement gains final approval

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
