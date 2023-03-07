KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas LEARNS passes its second-to-last legislative hurdle amid shortened debate

-Lawmakers advance new restrictions on bathroom, changing room usage

-Little Rock’s mayor announces a new sales tax increase campaign

-A bill mandating new health training for law enforcement gains final approval

