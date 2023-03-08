© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The state legislature sends the Arkansas LEARNS education package to the governor for a signature

-Lawmakers advance a bill allowing children who receive gender-affirming care to sue their doctors when they become adults

-A bill seeking to roll back Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban fails in committee

-Lawmakers reject a bill that would put restrictions on libraries after an extended debate

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

