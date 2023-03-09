© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 9, 2023

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs her Arkansas LEARNS education package into law amid student protests

-A bill opening physicians up to liability for providing gender-affirming care to minors heads to the governor’s desk

-Lawmakers advance a “bathroom bill” regulating restroom usage in public schools

-The owners of a Little Rock apartment complex are hit with a roughly $30,000 fine for code violations

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
