KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 9, 2023

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs her Arkansas LEARNS education package into law amid student protests

-A bill opening physicians up to liability for providing gender-affirming care to minors heads to the governor’s desk

-Lawmakers advance a “bathroom bill” regulating restroom usage in public schools

-The owners of a Little Rock apartment complex are hit with a roughly $30,000 fine for code violations

