KUAR newscast for Friday, March 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 10, 2023

On today's agenda:

-A bill to end affirmative action programs in Arkansas passes a vote in the Senate

-Lawmakers advance a proposal to limit the pronouns, names and nicknames teachers can use to address their students

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses a bill to require age verification on social media platforms

-A proposed bill regulating libraries passes a legislative vote after failing earlier in the week

-Solar power customers could see lower reimbursement rates under a proposal heading to the governor's desk

