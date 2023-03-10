© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Friday, March 10, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 10, 2023

On today's agenda:

-A bill to end affirmative action programs in Arkansas passes a vote in the Senate

-Lawmakers advance a proposal to limit the pronouns, names and nicknames teachers can use to address their students

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses a bill to require age verification on social media platforms

-A proposed bill regulating libraries passes a legislative vote after failing earlier in the week

-Solar power customers could see lower reimbursement rates under a proposal heading to the governor's desk

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
