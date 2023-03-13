KUAR newscast for Monday, March 13, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 13, 2023
On today's agenda:
-A lawsuit seeks to strike down a new Arkansas law restricting the ballot initiative process
-Arkansas’ Education Secretary talks about the implementation of the LEARNS Act
-A small east Arkansas school district is forced to consolidate
-The state Supreme Court could hear an appeal of a Northwest Arkansas man’s life sentence for killing his son
-Arkansas could soon be home to a spaceport
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.