KUAR newscast for Monday, March 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 13, 2023

On today's agenda:

-A lawsuit seeks to strike down a new Arkansas law restricting the ballot initiative process

-Arkansas’ Education Secretary talks about the implementation of the LEARNS Act

-A small east Arkansas school district is forced to consolidate

-The state Supreme Court could hear an appeal of a Northwest Arkansas man’s life sentence for killing his son

-Arkansas could soon be home to a spaceport

