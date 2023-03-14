© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

On today's agenda:

-A public school “bathroom bill” is one step closer to becoming law

-Lawmakers advance several election bills

-Arkansas’ attorney general creates a new Election Integrity Unit

-The state’s unemployment rate holds steady

