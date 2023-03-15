KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law a bill that could effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors

-Tyson Foods announces a plant closure in Van Buren will cost nearly 1,000 jobs

-Lawmakers consider a ban on synthetic cannabis, commonly called Delta-8

-Bills concerning pornography and a monument to unborn children are heard in the legislature

-A judge issues a restraining order against a natural gas utility amid accusations of price gouging

