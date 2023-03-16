KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A “bathroom bill” goes to the governor for a signature

-New restrictions on library books pass a final legislative hurdle

-Lawmakers hear hours of debate on a bill that would ban new regulations on short-term rental properties

-Fort Smith is selected to serve as a training center for foreign fighter pilots

-Education officials call for volunteers to help draft rules surrounding the LEARNS Act

