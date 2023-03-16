© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A “bathroom bill” goes to the governor for a signature

-New restrictions on library books pass a final legislative hurdle

-Lawmakers hear hours of debate on a bill that would ban new regulations on short-term rental properties

-Fort Smith is selected to serve as a training center for foreign fighter pilots
-Education officials call for volunteers to help draft rules surrounding the LEARNS Act

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
