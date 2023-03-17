KUAR newscast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ attorney general urges state regulators to investigate a natural gas utility

-Some Arkansans could get up to a year of their water bills paid under a new program

-High school athletes could soon be able to profit off of their name, image and likeness

-The Arkansas Supreme Court rules the state can use $350 million in tax dollars to help fund a $1 billion highway expansion project

