KUAR newscast for Monday, March 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Central Arkansas’ Republican U.S. congressman gives an update on the fight over the national budget

-A decade-long study featuring research from Arkansas shows less-invasive surgery is a good option for early lung cancer patients

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a law allowing for an anti-abortion monument at the Arkansas State Capitol

-A judge says a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas jail for prescribing inmates ivermectin can continue

-The Arkansas Razorbacks upset No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

