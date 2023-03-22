© 2023
KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a “bathroom bill” into law

-Central Arkansas sees rapid growth in transportation and warehousing jobs

-A lawmaker reflects on the legislative session as it nears its end

-State regulators will investigate complaints into a utility company facing thousands of allegations of price gouging

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
