KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a “bathroom bill” into law

-Central Arkansas sees rapid growth in transportation and warehousing jobs

-A lawmaker reflects on the legislative session as it nears its end

-State regulators will investigate complaints into a utility company facing thousands of allegations of price gouging

