KUAR newscast for Friday, March 24, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 24, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Critics speak out against a sales tax election in Pine Bluff
-Lawmakers file new bills ahead of the final few weeks of the legislative session
-Two central Arkansas colleges launch a new scholarship for transfer students
-Attorneys for a Northwest Arkansas Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant face possible disciplinary action from a federal judge
