KUAR newscast for Friday, March 24, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Critics speak out against a sales tax election in Pine Bluff

-Lawmakers file new bills ahead of the final few weeks of the legislative session

-Two central Arkansas colleges launch a new scholarship for transfer students

-Attorneys for a Northwest Arkansas Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant face possible disciplinary action from a federal judge

