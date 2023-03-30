KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A central Arkansas teen is found safe after going missing for roughly two months

-An effort to prohibit teachers from using a student’s preferred name or pronouns without parental permission nears final approval

-A massive crime and sentencing bill clears its first legislative hurdle

-U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights safety improvements in a visit to Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport

-Lawmakers spar over re-instating a state senator’s seniority after being disciplined for ethics violations

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

