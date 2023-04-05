© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Needs are shifting as central Arkansas continues to recover from last week’s tornado

-Gov. Sanders asks the federal government to cover 100% of tornado cleanup costs for the first 30 days

-Lawmakers continue to debate a massive crime and sentencing bill

-Proposals related to tax cuts and school funding gain approval from the legislature

