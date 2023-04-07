KUAR newscast for Friday, April 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The City of Little Rock continues to recruit cleanup volunteers one week after a devastating tornado

-A bill requiring Arkansans to verify their age to open new social media accounts goes to the governor for a signature

-Lawmakers advance a sweeping criminal justice bill

-Harsher penalties for overdose-related drug offenses gain approval from the legislature

