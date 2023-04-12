© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-New sentencing bills are signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

-Tornado victims could be susceptible to scammers

-Little Rock's mayor and other city officials get a pay raise

-North Little Rock city officials approve new regulations on short-term rental housing

-A former Little Rock Police Chief angles for a new job in Texas

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
