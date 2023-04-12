KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-New sentencing bills are signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

-Tornado victims could be susceptible to scammers

-Little Rock's mayor and other city officials get a pay raise

-North Little Rock city officials approve new regulations on short-term rental housing

-A former Little Rock Police Chief angles for a new job in Texas

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

