KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-New sentencing bills are signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
-Tornado victims could be susceptible to scammers
-Little Rock's mayor and other city officials get a pay raise
-North Little Rock city officials approve new regulations on short-term rental housing
-A former Little Rock Police Chief angles for a new job in Texas
