Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-UA Little Rock announces a new law school dean

-The newly-reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts nears its grand reopening

-City officials address issues with the ongoing cleanup process from last month's tornado

-Arkansas motorists can now choose a new license plate honoring the Little Rock Nine

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

