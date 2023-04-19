KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-UA Little Rock announces a new law school dean

-The newly-reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts nears its grand reopening

-City officials address issues with the ongoing cleanup process from last month's tornado

-Arkansas motorists can now choose a new license plate honoring the Little Rock Nine

