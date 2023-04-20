KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A man remains at large after escaping the Pulaski County Jail on Tuesday

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrates 100 days in office

-A new report from the American Lung Association shows air quality holding steady in central Arkansas

-The Arkansas Repertory Theatre makes changes to its leadership and season schedule

-UA Little Rock cuts its French language program

