KUAR newscast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, April 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A former state lawmaker could face charges for leaving two firearms in his carry-on luggage at Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport

-The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has a new chancellor

-UAMS researchers look at ways to improve postpartum health

-More Texans and Californians are moving to Arkansas according to the state Department of Finance and Administration

-Arkansas’ four Republican U.S. Congressmen vote in favor of a measure to ban transgender girls from playing on sports teams aligning with their gender identity

