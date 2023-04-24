KUAR newscast for Monday, April 24, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, April 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State officials urge Arkansans to re-enroll in Medicaid to avoid losing coverage

-The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts opens to the public

-Arkansas’ attorney general files a motion against the owners of a troubled Little Rock apartment complex

-The chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police abruptly resigns

-Arkansas’ unemployment rate reaches a record low

