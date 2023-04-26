© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to formally kick off his Republican presidential bid

-A former Arkansas lawmaker is sentenced on corruption charges

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts her Arkansas LEARNS education package in a town hall meeting in Texarkana

-A long-awaited Fort Smith museum sets an opening date

-UA Little Rock officials dedicate a new construction classroom

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
