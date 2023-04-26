KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to formally kick off his Republican presidential bid

-A former Arkansas lawmaker is sentenced on corruption charges

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts her Arkansas LEARNS education package in a town hall meeting in Texarkana

-A long-awaited Fort Smith museum sets an opening date

-UA Little Rock officials dedicate a new construction classroom

