KUAR newscast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to formally kick off his Republican presidential bid
-A former Arkansas lawmaker is sentenced on corruption charges
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts her Arkansas LEARNS education package in a town hall meeting in Texarkana
-A long-awaited Fort Smith museum sets an opening date
-UA Little Rock officials dedicate a new construction classroom
