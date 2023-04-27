KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Asa Hutchinson becomes the third of Arkansas’ past five governors to run for president

-Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton introduces a bipartisan bill to require age verification on social media sites

-Tyson Foods announces cuts to its corporate workforce

-The City of Little Rock shuts down its network and email services due to a security concern

