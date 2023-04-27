© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, April 27, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Asa Hutchinson becomes the third of Arkansas’ past five governors to run for president

-Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton introduces a bipartisan bill to require age verification on social media sites

-Tyson Foods announces cuts to its corporate workforce

-The City of Little Rock shuts down its network and email services due to a security concern

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen