KUAR newscast for Monday, May 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, May 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers briefly return to the Arkansas State Capitol Monday to formally adjourn this year’s session

-Political analysts gauge former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s chances at winning the GOP presidential nomination

-A northwest Arkansas hospital will pay $1 million to settle Medicaid fraud claims related to the former head of the Arkansas State Medical Board

-An Arkansas woman is arrested for allegedly selling body parts via Facebook

