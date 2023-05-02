KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Lawmakers formally adjourn this year’s legislative session
-Little Rock seeks to make a “connection” by offering $10,000 to some new residents
-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter appears in an Arkansas courtroom
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a new head of the state Division of Higher Education
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.