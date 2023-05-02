© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers formally adjourn this year’s legislative session

-Little Rock seeks to make a “connection” by offering $10,000 to some new residents

-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter appears in an Arkansas courtroom

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a new head of the state Division of Higher Education

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen