KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers formally adjourn this year’s legislative session

-Little Rock seeks to make a “connection” by offering $10,000 to some new residents

-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter appears in an Arkansas courtroom

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a new head of the state Division of Higher Education

