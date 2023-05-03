KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Little Rock’s mayor says cleanup from the March 31 tornado could cost $10 million
-Lyon College officials give an update on planned schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine
-Tenants voice their frustrations to members of the Little Rock City Board of Directors
-State revenue comes in above forecast in April
