© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock’s mayor says cleanup from the March 31 tornado could cost $10 million

-Lyon College officials give an update on planned schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine

-Tenants voice their frustrations to members of the Little Rock City Board of Directors

-State revenue comes in above forecast in April

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen