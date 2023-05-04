KUAR newscast for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ senior Republican U.S. senator supports legislation aimed at boosting the state’s physician workforce

-Democrats announce their delegate selection plan for 2024

-State Police investigate a death in a west Arkansas jail

-Federal authorities ask for help identifying who killed four bald eagles in northern Arkansas

