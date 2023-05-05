KUAR newscast for Friday, May 5, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, May 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An east Arkansas school district could be the first to be taken over by a charter school company under the recently-passed Arkansas LEARNS Act

-A Northwest Arkansas man pleads guilty to taking part in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-Arkansas congressmen make infrastructure funding requests

-A new conference highlights Alzheimer’s Disease and other types of dementia

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.