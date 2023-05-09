KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A lawsuit is filed challenging the takeover of an east Arkansas school district by a charter school company
-Nearly 73,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid benefits in April after a pandemic-era rule protecting coverage is reversed
-Springdale-based Tyson Foods posts a nearly $100 million loss
-Fallen law enforcement officers are remembered at Arkansas State Police headquarters
-UAMS opens a new Spine and Orthopaedic Hospital
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.