KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A lawsuit is filed challenging the takeover of an east Arkansas school district by a charter school company

-Nearly 73,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid benefits in April after a pandemic-era rule protecting coverage is reversed

-Springdale-based Tyson Foods posts a nearly $100 million loss

-Fallen law enforcement officers are remembered at Arkansas State Police headquarters

-UAMS opens a new Spine and Orthopaedic Hospital

