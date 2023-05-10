KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts new school vouchers for military kids

-Little Rock City Directors voice concerns over the Metropolitan Housing Alliance

-Two political newcomers unseat incumbent members of the Conway School Board

-A former state lawmaker begins his prison sentence for bribery

