KUAR newscast for Thursday, May 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A second Arkansas Supreme Court justice says they’re running for chief justice

-Finance officials say the state’s investments are doing better than expected

-Officials with the University of Arkansas System break ground on a new rice research center

-A new donation helps to expand Easterseals Arkansas’ Feeding Clinic

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.