KUAR newscast for Friday, May 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, May 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-For the second time, Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects a proposal to overturn Arkansas LEARNS

-Arkansas Children’s announces a $318 million expansion project

-Sen. Tom Cotton proposes legislation banning drag shows funded by the Department of Defense

-The race for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court heats up

-The head of a central Arkansas HBCU abruptly steps down

