Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock planning officials draft an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues her series of town halls on a new education law

-The Speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives says he won’t run for the leadership role again

-A former teacher’s assistant is sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for producing child abuse materials

-A 300-ton kiln furnace completes its odyssey from Italy to a small south Arkansas town

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
