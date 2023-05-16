KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock planning officials draft an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues her series of town halls on a new education law

-The Speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives says he won’t run for the leadership role again

-A former teacher’s assistant is sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for producing child abuse materials

-A 300-ton kiln furnace completes its odyssey from Italy to a small south Arkansas town

