KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Little Rock planning officials draft an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties
-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues her series of town halls on a new education law
-The Speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives says he won’t run for the leadership role again
-A former teacher’s assistant is sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for producing child abuse materials
-A 300-ton kiln furnace completes its odyssey from Italy to a small south Arkansas town
