Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Thursday, May 18, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-House Speaker Matthew Shepherd talks about his decision not to run for another term leading the chamber

-A nonprofit releases its annual list of “Most Endangered Places” in Arkansas

-Prosecutors call for a Northwest Arkansas man to serve seven years in prison for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-The University of Arkansas System enters into an agreement with a solar energy company

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
