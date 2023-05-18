KUAR newscast for Thursday, May 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-House Speaker Matthew Shepherd talks about his decision not to run for another term leading the chamber

-A nonprofit releases its annual list of “Most Endangered Places” in Arkansas

-Prosecutors call for a Northwest Arkansas man to serve seven years in prison for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-The University of Arkansas System enters into an agreement with a solar energy company

