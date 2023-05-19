KUAR newscast for Friday, May 19, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, May 19, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Arkansas’ attorney general challenges a proposed Biden Administration rule allowing trans students to play school sports
-Census data show Conway was Arkansas’ fastest-growing city in 2022
-The Arkansas Supreme Court re-instates the law license of the son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson after he was arrested on drug and DUI charges
-Little Rock School District officials lengthen the school day for the upcoming academic year
-New classes offer “mental health first aid” in cities across Arkansas
Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.