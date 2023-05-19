KUAR newscast for Friday, May 19, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, May 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ attorney general challenges a proposed Biden Administration rule allowing trans students to play school sports

-Census data show Conway was Arkansas’ fastest-growing city in 2022

-The Arkansas Supreme Court re-instates the law license of the son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson after he was arrested on drug and DUI charges

-Little Rock School District officials lengthen the school day for the upcoming academic year

-New classes offer “mental health first aid” in cities across Arkansas

